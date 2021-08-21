Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara deliver score predictions ahead of Leeds United showdown vs Everton

Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Whites started their campaign off with a 5-1 defeat against bitter rivals Manchester United, while Rafa Benitez’s men saw off Southampton in a fairly routine 3-1 victory.

But Stelling believes that Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites have what it takes to come away with all three points as Elland Road welcomes back a capacity crowd for the first time since the club were promoted back to the top flight.

Speaking to Super 6, the Soccer Saturday host is backing Leeds to win 1-0.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports colleagues Chris Kamara and Laura Woods have predicted a sharing of the spoils, with both opting for 1-1 draws.

Only one pundit has backed Leeds to score more than one goal, with Neil Mellor forecasting a 2-1 win for the Whites, spurred on by a vocal home crowd.

He said: "The Premier League has been waiting for a packed out Elland Road, and the players will react to this.

"Marcelo Bielsa's side made the worst possible start to the campaign with a 5-1 thrashing against Manchester United, but three points against a decent Everton outfit will certainly put them at ease."

Leeds enjoyed mixed fortunes against Everton last season. The Whites picked up a 1-0 win when the two sides met at Goodison Park last November, with Raphinha scoring the vital goal.