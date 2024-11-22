Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jayden Bogle has quickly settled into the role of first choice Leeds right back.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayden Bogle has lifted the lid on his personal Leeds United targets and declared the biggest difference between ex-club Sheffield United and the Whites.

Right back Bogle ended nearly four years with the Blades when making the cross-Yorkshire switch this summer and the defender has started every Leeds game that he has been available for since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bogle was suspended for the home clash against Plymouth Argyle at the start of the month having amassed five yellow cards but the 24-year-old returned to the XI for the defeat at Millwall and then bagged his side’s second goal in the 2-0 success at home to QPR.

After 15 games of the new season, defender Bogle is his side’s joint-fourth top scorer having netted twice yet the right back says his own personal targets are more focused on assists.

Bogle, though, says he “prides himself” on taking any chances that come his way for a club whose winning mentality instantly alerted him as the main difference upon joining from the Blades.

Speaking to the BBC, Bogle was asked if he set himself a target at the start of the season as to how many goals he was going to score and reasoned: “Not really goals, I'd more say assists, little personal targets. But I do always try and get into the areas to try and chip in with goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't like to put too much pressure on myself to try and score goals because ultimately as being a defender you want to stop them but when I do get in them areas I do pride myself on taking chances that I get."

Pressed on his move from the Blades to the Whites - and the biggest difference he had noticed - Bogle declared: “I'd say just the feeling and the mentality of the place.

"From the minute that I spoke to people from the place I could sense that there was just one goal which is obviously to get promoted and to win as many games as possible and approaching every game with the mindset of we are winning this game.

"I'd say the mindset of the whole club, the fan base, the support, the atmosphere at the ground, just all of them things just bring a sort of winning feeling to the place."