Daniel Farke’s Whites lined up for Tuesday night’s clash at Vicarage Road sat top of the table but having seen a five-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United trimmed back to just two points by the Blades. Chris Wilder’s side cut back into the Leeds advantage through a 2-1 win from Saturday’s game in hand at home to Portsmouth as Leeds exited the FA Cup the same day with a 2-0 loss against Millwall at Elland Road.

Leeds, though, were presented with the chance to re-establish a five-point gap back to the Blades and create an eight-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots in Tuesday night’s clash at Watford due to Sheffield United, Burnley and also fourth-placed Sunderland not playing until Wednesday night.

Farke’s Whites did just that by swatting the Hornets 4-0 to create new big gaps at the top of the division whilst also boosting their incredible goal difference to plus 47 which is now 19 goals better than next best Burnley. Leeds are now five points ahead of Sheffield United, eight clear of third-placed Burnley and ten ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland, albeit the Blades, Clarets and Black Cats have all played a game less.

It’s all led to a jaw dropping new verdict from the bookmakers on the Whites odds for promotion front in their new predicted final table. Here, in reverse order, is the full new rundown, using prices for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.