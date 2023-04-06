I think it’s difficult when the players you have don’t understand many things but I can tell you first of all very good professionals and they accept all my decisions and always with good spirit because they only have one objective: try to help the team. After, sure they want to play more. Yesterday one of the first things I did was to thank all the players, the behaviour they have trying to push the team from the bench, from the stands, maybe different from other clubs. We have very good atmosphere and it will help us get our objectives.