Javi Gracia’s career in pictures as Leeds United close in on former Watford boss - gallery

A look at the career of Javi Gracia so far as Leeds United close in on his appointment.

By Jamie Kemble
6 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 11:05am

Leeds United look set to appoint former Watford and Valencia boss Javi Gracia as their search winds to a close.

The Whites sacked Jesse Marsch more than two weeks ago, and Michael Skubala has been in charge in the meantime, steadying the ship. But back-to-back defeats have seen Leeds drop into the bottom three, and the threat of relegation must be taken very seriously at this point. Leeds have struggled to find a manager willing to take over at this point in the season, but they look to have finally found their man.

Gracia looks set to be announced as Marsch’s successor, and to get you up to speed with his career so far, we have put together a gallery of his career so far.

Take a look below...

1. Osasuna (2013-2014)

Gracia took charge of Osasuna in 2013 after spells with Pontevedra (won Segunda Division B title), Cadiz (won Segunda Division B title), Villarreal B, Olympiacos Volou, Kerkyra and Almeria. He began his career in the youth setup of Villarreal, where he spent three years as a player.

2. Malaga (2014-2016)

Malaga was Gracia’s next stop, and he spent two years in the South of Spain. Gracia took Malaga to eighth and ninth-placed finishes.

3. Rubin Kazan (2016-2017)

Gracia had just one year with Rubin Kazan, finishing ninth in the Russian top-flight. He left the club by mutual consent.

4. Watford (2018-2019)

Gracia joined Watford in the January of 2018 and kept the club in the Premier League. he also kept them up the following season and took them to the final of the FA Cup for only the second time in their history.

