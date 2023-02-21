Javi Gracia’s career in pictures as Leeds United close in on former Watford boss - gallery
A look at the career of Javi Gracia so far as Leeds United close in on his appointment.
Leeds United look set to appoint former Watford and Valencia boss Javi Gracia as their search winds to a close.
The Whites sacked Jesse Marsch more than two weeks ago, and Michael Skubala has been in charge in the meantime, steadying the ship. But back-to-back defeats have seen Leeds drop into the bottom three, and the threat of relegation must be taken very seriously at this point. Leeds have struggled to find a manager willing to take over at this point in the season, but they look to have finally found their man.
Gracia looks set to be announced as Marsch’s successor, and to get you up to speed with his career so far, we have put together a gallery of his career so far.
Take a look below...