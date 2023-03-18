The Whites went 3-0 up, scoring with each of their first three shots on target, Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen finding the net. But with 17 minutes remaining it was 3-2 and Wolves were piling on the pressure in search of an equaliser. A combination of Jonny’s red card, for a horrible challenge on Ayling, and Gracia’s substitutions helped the Whites to not only protect their lead but strengthen it with a late Rodrigo goal that survived a VAR check. That was their fourth and final shot on target. Wolves, by comparison, had twice as many.

Leeds’ three-point haul lifted them out of the drop zone to 14th place in the Premier League and Gracia was delighted for his players.

"I think today we got a very, very good win,” he said.

"Our players in my opinion did an amazing game and they deserve the reward of three points because I think we showed a very good face today. They deserved their reward.

Robin [Koch] as usual played really well, but not only Robin, all the defensive line did very well. All the players starting and all the subs did really well and they deserved this recognition and the points.”

Last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Brighton left Gracia frustrated with how his side attacked but he could hardly complain with how efficient they were with their chances in the victory at Wolves. The issues that arose came at the other end, albeit not for any lack of effort.

“We were more clinical than other games but at the same time defending we can do better, [although] the team made a very big effort to defend well,” he said.

DESERVED REWARD - Leeds United boss Javi Gracia lauded his team's effort in a madcap win against what he saw as a very good Wolves outfit at Molineux. Pic: Getty

"We are playing against a very good team, very good players. When I saw the bench I could see Adama [Traore], [Matheus] Cunha, [Matheus] Nunes, a lot of good players. They are well organised, all my respect for Julen [Lopetegui] as well because I know how good he is and the technical staff. We knew before coming how tough it would be. I think we did a good job and got the points.”

The win sends Leeds into an international break on a high that Gracia is keen to harness on the training ground at Thorp Arch. That was a point he made to the players prior to the game.

"It's good, the moment, we have time to enjoy the win and can prepare with more confidence in a good atmosphere,” he said.