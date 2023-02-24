Leeds United face a humongous Elland Road showdown against relegation rivals Southampton in new boss Javi Gracia’s first game in charge – and this is how we think the Spaniard will line the Whites up.
Second-bottom Leeds announced at 12.30pm on Friday lunchtime that Gracia’s visa had been confirmed, paving the way for the 52-year-old former Watford boss to take his place in the home dugout for Saturday afternoon’s enormous showdown against the bottom-placed Saints.
Just 15 minutes after the work permit news had been revealed, Gracia then found himself facing his first set of questions from the media for the club’s pre-Southampton press conference. Gracia opted against attempting to delve into details when it came to the Leeds injuries and team news, stating only that he was aware there were players injured and some injured for a long time.
The Whites remained minus the services of seven players for last weekend’s trip to Everton for which Pascal Struijk and Marc Roca were still missing, joining Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra, Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas and Archie Gray on the sidelines.
Captain Liam Cooper returned from a recent knock to take his place on the bench at Goodison Park but was not called for when the Whites lost Max Wober to a shoulder injury as Rasmus Kristensen instead replaced the Austrian at the half-time break.
Gracia was asked at Friday’s press conference how Leeds would play under his stewardship and declared that what mattered most was playing to his players’ strengths in whatever formation that may be. Leeds have been lining up in a 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 of late and this is the XI that we think Gracia will send out to start against the Saints.
1. GK - Illan Meslier
Meslier was quite clearly at fault for the goal that gave Everton victory at Goodison Park last weekend as he left a big gap for Seamus Coleman to exploit but the Frenchman is still miles clear as first choice keeper and has saved United numerous ocassions before. Gracia won't lose much sleep over the goalkeeping decision.
Photo: Lewis Storey
2. RB - Luke Ayling
A back four would seem the most likely defensive set up given that Gracia admitted at Friday's pre-match press conference that there was no time for sweeping big changes. Ayling has been clear first choice right back of late but moved to centre-back for the second half at Everton in replacing the injured Wober. But that was essentially because Struijk was still sidelined in addition to Cooper not being deemed ready and there ought to be a good chance that at least one of that pair will be back, even if Wober isn't.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. CB - Robin Koch
Koch admitted at the start of the season that he was aiming to cement down a regular berth at centre-back having been used in various positions in and out of the side since his arrival. Six months on he looks the most obvious definite starter at the heart of the defence given the doubts about Wober in addition to the fact that both Cooper and Struijk have recently been out.
Photo: Gareth Copley
4. CB - Pascal Struijk
There have been continued calls for Struijk to return to his actual natural position of a centre-back but instead the 23-year-old was continually seen as the answer at left back. But Junior Firpo now finally seems in decent shape in the left back role and it might ironically be the case that Struijk finally gets a start at centre-back in Gracia's first game in charge. Cooper and Wober are the other options and Wober would clearly start if fit but there must be huge doubt about him given his shoulder injury. Cooper was also not seemed ready to play even 45 minutes at Everton so perhaps Struijk returning from recent fogginess after the previous week's concussion to start is the most likely outcome. The first of two changes, replacing the injured Wober.
Photo: Michael Steele