4 . CB - Pascal Struijk

There have been continued calls for Struijk to return to his actual natural position of a centre-back but instead the 23-year-old was continually seen as the answer at left back. But Junior Firpo now finally seems in decent shape in the left back role and it might ironically be the case that Struijk finally gets a start at centre-back in Gracia's first game in charge. Cooper and Wober are the other options and Wober would clearly start if fit but there must be huge doubt about him given his shoulder injury. Cooper was also not seemed ready to play even 45 minutes at Everton so perhaps Struijk returning from recent fogginess after the previous week's concussion to start is the most likely outcome. The first of two changes, replacing the injured Wober.

Photo: Michael Steele