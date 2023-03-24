Had it not been for a deadline day decision from the Leeds ownership and board, Harrison might never have worked with Gracia or scored vital goals that gave the Whites a point against Brighton and helped them to three at Wolves.

Harrison's place at Leeds was sufficiently in doubt that he travelled to Leicester City for a medical on deadline day, in case his club elected to sell him to their relegation rivals. But when the call from Elland Road came it was to usher Harrison back up the M1 and the level of his Premier League involvement since has been near constant.

He has started every game under the now-sacked Jesse Marsch, caretaker Michael Skubala and new head coach Gracia and although his form has had dips, his contribution to the seven points Leeds have picked up from the Spaniard's four top flight games in charge has been undeniable.

It was his clever back heel that allowed Junior Firpo to get the winner at home to Southampton, he hit the net to level late on against Brighton having provided the pass for Patrick Bamford's earlier goal, and then scored the opener in the 4-2 Molineux win.

The Wolves result pushed Leeds up to 14th in the Premier League table, still only two points clear of the drop zone but in a far healthier position than the second-bottom place they occupied on Saturday morning. Harrison's goals and assists have had a tangible impact on how much rosier the league table now looks for Leeds.

Gracia is delighted with what he has received from the 26-year-old and sees a player who will hit a certain level no matter the position he features in. So far under Gracia he has played wide right, wide left and on the right hand side of midfield. Leeds have also used him as a number 10 this season.

“Very happy with him," said Gracia.

FUTURE POSITION - Leeds United boss Javi Gracia says Jack Harrison is important now and he will remain so at Elland Road. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

"Because he's a player that can play in different positions, always playing well. Last game he scored an amazing goal for us and he is always ready to play on the right side, on the left side, playing with three in the middle, in different positions and always in my opinion at a high level."

Harrison's form, the likes of which he has produced in the past - the first three games of the season brought three assists and a goal; he scored three in three at a crucial point of the last campaign's relegation battle - has come at the right time, after a barren spell. His direct involvement in four goals in four games under Gracia contrasts with the five from 21 previous matches under Marsch and Subala.

That fact isn't likely to significantly alter the negotiating positions of either party as a new Elland Road deal is thrashed out. As Gracia says, Leeds know what he can do. Harrison knows his worth to the club and the part he has played since first arriving in 2018. Everyone at the negotiating table is aware that if he can sustain his goal threat and creativity, the consequences will be pleasing for all, Gracia included.

So his hope, evidently, is that Harrison stays put.