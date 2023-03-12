Javi Gracia explains Leeds United Willy Gnonto decision, survival target and Whites must

Gnonto has dazzled since joining Leeds from FC Zurich last September but the 19-year-old Italian international forward has dropped to the bench for United’s last two games after starting Gracia’s first two games in charge.

The Whites boss instead had Crysencio Summerville and Jack Harrison filling the wing roles for Saturday’s hosting of Brighton for which Brenden Aaronson supported Patrick Bamford upfront. Gnonto was eventually brought on as part of a triple substitution in the 66th minute and the Italian teenager again impressed as Leeds fought back for a second time to bag a 2-2 draw.

Speaking at his post match press conference, Gracia was asked whether Gnonto was someone to use more or whether he was happy with the Italian forward being an impact sub. The Whites boss explained that he had ultimately decided to start Harrison and Summerville and that every Leeds player must be ready upon whatever minutes they are handed in the battle to keep second-bottom Leeds up.

IMPACT SUB: Willy Gnonto in Leeds United's last two games. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

"I am very happy with Willy, with all the players,” said Gracia. "I have to choose, when I see playing for example today Jack (Harrison) and Cree (Crysencio Summerville), I’m happy with both. The players have to be ready to compete (with) the time they have in every single game.