The Spaniard has spoken to The Athletic following his sacking earlier this week, stating that the call from chairman Andrea Radrizzani informing him of the decision to remove him from his post came on his birthday. It followed Leeds’ 4-1 defeat away to AFC Bournemouth, after which Gracia cut a forlorn figure in his post-match press conference.

Gracia uses the analogy of a punch-drunk boxer, sprawled out on the canvas, to describe the Leeds team he has parted ways with, but is keen to assert that his Whites side picked up more points during his short spell in charge, than the teams around them.

The former Watford and Malaga boss also made a similar point during a statement released on Wednesday following the decision to replace him with veteran manager Sam Allardyce.

Leeds United parted company with Javi Gracia earlier this week (Steven Paston/PA Wire)

“I would not centre this on the half-time interval,” Gracia says, just as confused by the second half collapse against Crystal Palace that appears to have derailed Leeds’ season and cost him his job.

“It is more about the minutes before half-time, when we conceded a goal from a set piece. That first half against Palace, both in my opinion and also in the view of many people around the club, was really, really good. We dominated the match and we created chances. It was incredible to me that we went in at half-time drawing. We were balanced in our play. Then the situation that followed was hard to understand."

Supporters have queried events which took place during the half-time break at Elland Road on April 9, however no definitive answer as to what changed or what may have occurred has surfaced.

“I had the feeling that the players felt a little like a boxer who had been hit, who is down for a few moments and wants to get up but he is not able to. It is sure that it transmitted something negative that did not correspond with what I believe my players really are,” Gracia adds, describing the result at Bournemouth.

“There is a psychological aspect. A player can enter subconsciously into the vicious circle from which they cannot escape. And we did not have that moment go our way with the fine margins.”

Leeds’ four remaining fixtures see the Whites take on Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur. If they are to remain in the division, it is likely they will be required to take maximum points from at least one of those games.

Gracia keenly states his side did take more from his 11 league games in charge, compared to teams around them, though.

“I analysed the games we played a lot and we competed with the teams around us. We got 11 points in my 11 matches, while Everton got eight points, Leicester and Southampton took six and Forest five. So everyone else down there got fewer. Of course we are in a moment during the last few games that were not what we hoped, but from another point of view, other teams are doing worse than us. So you can be optimistic in some way.”