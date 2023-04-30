Javi Gracia calls for Leeds United help upon Patrick Bamford level question and makes job vow

Whites no 9 Bamford came back into the side for Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at home to relegation rivals Leicester City in which the striker missed a glorious chance to put Leeds 2-1 up in the 90th minute.

A late Jack Harrison corner was flicked on towards Bamford who arrived unmarked at the back post only to scoop a shot wide from two yards out. Gracia, though, has issued fresh backing to Bamford and called for his Leeds team mates to create more chances both for Bamford and United’s other forwards.

Asked how Bamford was after his big miss and if he could get back to his best, Gracia declared: "Of course. In my opinion, the strikers, they have to miss chances as well. It (the miss) was in the last part of the game, an important game and we could win the game but if we need to create more chances we do it because we have to find a way to get the results we need. Speaking about the strikers, not only Patrick, all of them, we have to give them more chances because this way, for sure they will score the goals we need."

CONFIDENT STANCE: On Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford from Whites boss Javi Gracia. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Pressed on whether he knew of Bamford before his arrival at the club, Gracia said: “Yeah, I knew him before coming and obviously I know him better now. But all my squad deserve my support, my respect, because they work very well every day."

Fifth-bottom Leeds are heading for Bournemouth sat just one point clear of the drop zone as Spanish boss Gracia prepares to take in his 12th game in charge of the Whites. Pressed on how he was finding the challenge of managing Leeds and being away from his family at such a difficult time, Gracia said he was prouder than ever to be United’s head coach and that his sole focus was on keeping Leeds up. That, said Gracia, would make him the “happiest man in the world.”

Gracia reasoned: “I tried to explain when I came here. It was something amazing for me to be part of this club. I'm really proud of of it and now even more because now I know better what the club is and the people working in it and the players they have after being with them, spending time with all of them. Now, even, I'm more proud of it.

"Now, all of us we have to make efforts or to do something when you want to achieve something. In my case, it is to be far from my family. But it's something normal in this moment, we make the sacrifice a little bit. But I'm enjoying it a lot with my players. This is my job and I'm delighted to be here and I only have one target on my mind, to achieve the objective at the end of the season. After that, I will be the happiest man in the world.”