Jamie Shackleton has said an emotional farewell to boyhood club Leeds United with a message to his fellow supporters.

The midfielder has joined Sheffield United after almost two decades at Thorp Arch and Elland Road, signing a three-year deal to join Leeds' fellow Championship outfit and Yorkshire rivals.

Shackleton won promotion under Marcelo Bielsa and played in the Premier League, falling just six shy of 100 senior appearances and scoring twice for the Whites.

In an Instagram post he paid tribute to those he had worked alongside and the club's supporters. He said: "After 17 years my time at Leeds United has come to an end. My childhood dream came true playing for this great club and to do that in the Premier League was even more special. I'm grateful for every time I got chance to pull on the shirt. I always wore it with pride and gave my all. From my first trip to Elland Road age 7, right through to taking my son out on the pitch last month, I have many memories that I'll never forget.

"I'd like to say a huge thank you to every player, manager and member of staff I've had the pleasure of working with over the years. You have improved me as a footballer and more importantly as a person. Finally I'd like to thank the Leeds fans for their unbelievable support towards myself and the team during my time here. It was my dream to play in front of you and loved every single opportunity I got to do that. I wish the club and everybody associated with it the best of luck for the future. MOT."