'Jamie Shackleton needs a chance' Leeds United fans react to Luke Ayling's two-month injury lay-off

Luke Ayling has been ruled out eight weeks - and Leeds United fans have quickly reacted to the news.

The 27-year-old was injured in a challenge with Nottingham Forest's Jack Robinson during the first half of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Despite trying to continue, Ayling hobbled off - and there were concerns that it could have ended the right-back's season.

Instead, scans on Monday revealed an injury to to his MCL, which will see him out of action for two months.

Here's just some of the Leeds fans reaction:

@J_4710: Ridiculous, said at the time he went flying into the tackle when he didn't need to. Now we're a key player down for 2 months.

@Ballboy34: Think we need to stop going out in for these crazy challenges. Missing both right backs for 2 months! Has it been worth it ....

@Mich_Lufc: I’ll take that all day long. Could easily have been a season ender

@1simmo1: least that’s a bonus, i was thinking his season could of been over they way he went down after the challenge

@JimboC1974: Worried it was gonna be a season ender tbf. We need cover there.

@RyanLUFC92: Think people need to calm down a little bit, could have been and looked a lot worse then 8 weeks! He'll be back January when it's the most critical time of the season.

@LUFCTy: Haha! The admin back at with the #bants! Nice one lads, how longs he *really* out for???

@LufcLee19: Ill take that, it felt like a season ender at the time. Shackleton will hopefully get a chance there, he didn’t put a foot wrong v Swansea.

@BenjaminTlufc: BIG LOSS, speedy recovery luke. Shackleton looked handy there at the start of the season tho. #MOT

@Buggey20: Dont want to see him out but this is better than first feared expecting season ending. Like to see Shackleton in maybe with slight change of system

@stanners_1982: Ayling is out for 8 weeks then I would if we can recall, Lewie Coyle. Berardi is crocked as well, squad is paper thin