Jamie Shackleton faces up to double Leeds United disappointment despite form of rival

Daniel Farke’s Whites were looking to finally record their first win of the new Championship season at the third time of asking in Friday night’s hosting of West Brom but the contest ended in a 1-1 draw despite Leeds having 16 attempts on goal compared to just four from the Baggies.

Shackleton has highlighted the opportunities created and another point on the board as positives but the 23-year-old midfielder admits that ultimately his side had enough chances to take all three points, adding further disappointment to still being without a win.

"It's a point on the board,” said Shackleton to LUTV. “We are disappointed that we've not yet got that first win under our belt and that's the aim going into every game so, especially playing at home, to not grab all three points and having enough chances to do so is disappointing. But it's a point on the board and a point closer to where we want to be."