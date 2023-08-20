Jamie Shackleton faces up to double Leeds United disappointment despite form of rival
Daniel Farke’s Whites were looking to finally record their first win of the new Championship season at the third time of asking in Friday night’s hosting of West Brom but the contest ended in a 1-1 draw despite Leeds having 16 attempts on goal compared to just four from the Baggies.
Shackleton has highlighted the opportunities created and another point on the board as positives but the 23-year-old midfielder admits that ultimately his side had enough chances to take all three points, adding further disappointment to still being without a win.
"It's a point on the board,” said Shackleton to LUTV. “We are disappointed that we've not yet got that first win under our belt and that's the aim going into every game so, especially playing at home, to not grab all three points and having enough chances to do so is disappointing. But it's a point on the board and a point closer to where we want to be."
Pressed on the fact that Baggies keeper Alex Palmer was named of the match, Shackleton admitted: "We created the chances and worked him pretty hard. He made some good saves and Illan (Meslier) made a great save of his own. That was a great stop. But other than that he didn't have to do too much compared to their keeper so we are just disappointed that we couldn't put them away and come away with the three points rather than the one."