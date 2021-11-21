Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt. Pic: Getty

The 19-year-old was handed his first start in the top flight by head coach Marcelo Bielsa at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Joffy, as he is affectionately known, joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic in August 2020 to initially link up with United's Under-23s and excelled as Mark Jackson's young Whites stormed to promotion as Premier League Two Division Two champions.

Eighteen months after his arrival, young forward Gelhardt is now making big inroads on Bielsa's first team and came off the bench for his Elland Road debut against Wolves last month to win a penalty.

Jamie Carragher - whose son is in the Wigan academy - sent a message to the Whites forward ahead of kick-off.