Jamie Carragher makes 'within their rights' Leeds United claim

Jamie Carragher has been speaking about Leeds United.

Leeds United have every right to feel as though they have been punished 'far more' than Everton following the Toffees' alleged financial breaches, says Jamie Carragher. Everton have been hit with two Premier League charges this season after being accused of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

The first charge, which is being appealed, saw them deducted 10 points this season and relates to the losses the club recorded during the 2021-22 campaign. The Merseyside outfit survived by the skin of their teeth that season, finishing 16th and marginally ahead of Leeds and relegated Burnley.

Their latest charge concerns the losses recorded over a three-year assessment period ending with the 2022-23 season, in which Leeds, Leicester City and Southampton were relegated. The Toffees finished 17th last time around, two points above the drop zone, while Nottingham Forest, who finished 16th, have also been charged for breaking financial rules.

News of the latest charges was undoubtedly met with anger by last season's trio of relegated clubs, who may well believe Everton and Forest had an unfair advantage in the battle against the drop by not complying with the league's financial rules, as has been alleged.

As such, while the two clubs have been referred to an independent commission, who will review both cases before any punishment is given, Carragher believes Leeds and the other two relegated clubs have every right to feel hard done by.

"I said in November that a 10-point penalty against Everton felt harsh. I stand by that and believe the appeal should reduce it," the pundit said in his Telegraph column. "But the fact Everton may have been punished disproportionately because of politics cannot disguise the fact it is the club’s own failings that made them so vulnerable.

