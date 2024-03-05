Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Carragher has weighed in on the Championship promotion situation as Leeds United compete for a return to the Premier League. The Whites resume their promotion push on Tuesday night when they face Stoke City hoping to improve on the weekend's frustrating draw with Huddersfield Town.

Daniel Farke's men are still within five points of leaders Leicester City, but they have fallen behind Ipswich Town, who lead the race for second by two points heading into the mid-week action. With the exception of Ipswich, who have surprised everyone during their first season back in the second tier, the Championship has been dominated by all three of the relegated sides this season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That's not a scenario that usually plays out, with at least one of the relegated sides usually struggling to mount a charge to return to the top-flight. This season, Leicester, Leeds and Southampton all managed to maintain a strong squad and it has shown on the pitch.

Meanwhile, the three sides who won promotion to the Premier League have found it tough going, with Sheffield United and Burnley well off the pace, while Luton Town have a change of survival but have generally struggled to get out and stay out of the bottom three.