Jamie Carragher makes 'Premier League clubs' claim amid Leeds United's promotion bid
Jamie Carragher has weighed in on the Championship promotion situation as Leeds United compete for a return to the Premier League. The Whites resume their promotion push on Tuesday night when they face Stoke City hoping to improve on the weekend's frustrating draw with Huddersfield Town.
Daniel Farke's men are still within five points of leaders Leicester City, but they have fallen behind Ipswich Town, who lead the race for second by two points heading into the mid-week action. With the exception of Ipswich, who have surprised everyone during their first season back in the second tier, the Championship has been dominated by all three of the relegated sides this season.
That's not a scenario that usually plays out, with at least one of the relegated sides usually struggling to mount a charge to return to the top-flight. This season, Leicester, Leeds and Southampton all managed to maintain a strong squad and it has shown on the pitch.
Meanwhile, the three sides who won promotion to the Premier League have found it tough going, with Sheffield United and Burnley well off the pace, while Luton Town have a change of survival but have generally struggled to get out and stay out of the bottom three.
That's something pundit Carragher has addressed, saying on Sky Sports: "It’s felt like, for the majority of the season, we’ve had three Championship clubs in the Premier League and the Championship has got three Premier League clubs - and I think those three clubs are probably going to come back, and these three will drop down.” Leeds won't mind if that prediction comes true, but they still have plenty of work to do if they are going to secure a return to the Premier League. Southampton have even more work to do, while Luton currently sit four points from safety with one game in hand in the top flight.