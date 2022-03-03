James Maddison sizes up new Leeds United test and highlights Leicester City misfortune

Maddison netted the opening goal of the game as Leicester recorded a 2-0 victory at Burnley on Tuesday evening in which Jamie Vardy returned from two months out due to a hamstring injury and bagged the second goal.

Four days later, the Foxes will take on Leeds at the King Power on Saturday lunchtime but Maddison says his side will be going into the contest "fairly blind" as Leicester face the Whites in new boss Jesse Marsch's first game in charge.

Former RB Leipizig and Red Bull Salzburg boss Marsch was unveiled as United's new head coach on Monday evening, replacing Marcelo Bielsa after the Argentine was sacked following three and a half years in charge.

GOING IN BLIND: Leicester City and James Maddison, right, ahead of Saturday's clash against Leeds United at the King Power. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

“Leeds is always a very interesting game because of their unique style of play under Marcelo Bielsa,” Maddison told LCFCTV.

“So, it will be interesting to see what type of football the new manager is going to play.

"Unfortunately, we're that first game where we’re going to go in fairly blind.

"But it's still going to be played on grass with two goals at the end of each side so we’ll be looking to go and get three points at home in a game like that, definitely.”