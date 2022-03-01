Mark Jackson hails new level of Leeds United support, star's return and next aim for youngsters

After recent postponements, Jackson's side finally returned to action in Monday night's Premier League Two clash at Tottenham Hotspur which coincided with the appointment of Marsch as United's new head coach, replacing Marcelo Bielsa after the Argentine was sacked.

Former RB Leipzig boss Marsch was confirmed as Bielsa's successor midway through the first half - at which point United's under-23s were tied 0-0 against the Spurs youngsters in a game played at the giant Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jackson's side then took the lead just after the hour mark as Sam Greenwood netted from the penalty spot upon a seven-week absence due to a knee injury, the 20-year-old stepping up to take the spot kick after Max Dean was fouled.

DETERMINED: Leeds United under-23s defender Jeremiah Mullen, right, tackles J'Neil Bennett in Monday night's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur under-23s. Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images.

The Leeds youngsters were heading for a fine victory only for Spurs to level with just three minutes left when substitute Jay Davies headed home a free-kick.

The equaliser prevented fourth-bottom Leeds from kicking five points clear of the drop zone but Jackson was left with plenty of praise for his young side - and the support for his team in the corner of the ground.

A decent amount of Whites supporters took their place in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium stands and the 23s boss was left hailing a different level of Whites support.

"I had a feeling we might see some fans down here and straight away we could hear them in the corner there," said Jackson to LUTV.

"The boys showed their appreciation to that and made sure that happened

"The boys went straight over to see the fans because we have got a fantastic following, we know that, week in, week out, home and away, first team, 23s even now.

"It's great to see, it's great for the boys."

Reflecting on the performance, the return of Greenwood and Dean's efforts to win the spot kick, Jackson said: "Deano did ever so well for the penalty.

"It was a good little bit of play, he has drawn the foul, he wanted the penalty but Sam took it and scored so I am pleased for him there.

"But collectively as a team I thought we were backing each other up, we showed fight, we showed determination and that's what we need to finish the season because we have got a tough run in.

"We always go for the victory but we are happy with a point."

United's under-23s now sit three points clear of the drop zone but second-bottom Chelsea have two games in hand.

Blackburn Rovers, who are a point and a place below Leeds, have played one game less but bottom side Derby are six points behind the Whites and have only played one game less.

Jackson's side are due back in action against Manchester United's under-23s at Elland Road on the evening of Monday, March 14 but the recently cancelled league game away at Brighton and Premier League Cup clash at Mansfield Town both need re-arranging.