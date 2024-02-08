Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the transfer window closed and a spot of the fifth round of the FA Cup in the bag, Leeds United will be focused entirely on this Saturday's Championship clash with Rotherham United. Daniel Farke's side have the opportunity to pick up their sixth league win in a row and should results elsewhere go their way, a result would be enough to see them move back into the top two.

Rotherham may be propping up the Championship at present, but they won't be taken lightly and Farke will be pushing his side to be at their best at Elland Road. Ahead of that contest, we've rounded up some of the biggest stories out there.

Marsch's Sesko message

Jesse Marsch has sent a message to RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, a striker he wishes had joined him at Leeds United. The former Whites boss worked with Sesko at Red Bull Salzburg when the 20-year-old was taking his first steps into the senior game and Marsch has watched on from afar since as the Slovenian has blossomed into a force to be reckoned with in the European game.

It's unclear whether the American made a move to land Sesko during his time at Leeds, but Marsch certainly seems to have implied that it could have happened at one stage during his year-long tenure at Elland Road.

“Hey Benjamin, it’s your old trainer here Jesse Marsch," the former Leeds boss said on CBS Sports. "It’s been really fun to watch you the past few years and how great you’re playing at Leipzig. I’ve always believed in your potential, and I know what a humble hard-working good person you are. I hope to see you soon, keep going, I’m a big fan of yours, I’m always pushing for you, I wish you would’ve come to Leeds my man, keep going,”

Harrison release clause

Jack Harrison could leave Leeds United for a set price of £20m this summer, according to reports. Harrison has been on loan with Everton this season where, despite the adversity the Toffees have experienced, he has managed to catch the eye with his performances.

