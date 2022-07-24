Harrison featured heavily in all three of United's pre-season friendlies upon this month's tour of Australia which featured fixtures against Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Deployed as both a winger and a left back, Harrison stepped out for a combined total of 197 minutes, bettered only by United's new Danish international right-back Rasmus Kristensen who played two minutes more.

Leeds will now continue their build-up towards their third season back in the Premier League on English soil and Harrison took to social media to outline his focus and thanks to United's fans in Oz.

BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has saluted the support for his side in Australia, above, and is now focused on being ready for the new campaign. Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images.

"Australia it's been real," wrote the winger.

"Thanks to all the fans for the support out here.