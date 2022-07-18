Jack Harrison reveals key reason for Leeds United hope and boost from Aston Villa clash

Established Whites winger Harrison has so far been joined by six new recruits this summer and five of them featured in Sunday's pre-season friendly against Aston Villa in Brisbane which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Harrison admits the new signings face a challenge adapting to Whites boss Jesse Marsch's system but says the attitude of United's players and squad will stand them in excellent stead.

"I think for the new guys it can be quite difficult to play in quite a complex system that Jesse is trying to create," said Harrison on the back of Sunday's Villa reverse.

ENCOURAGED: Leeds United winger Jack Harrison during Sunday's clash against Aston Villa at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images.

"But everyone has got a great attitude and trying to incorporate the right tactics.

"Villa challenged us with our defensive tactics.

"It was a good challenge, it's good to get the time in to work on those little details that we are trying to work on."

Harrison once again started on the left flank against Villa and came through 62 minutes before being replaced by the club's newest recruit in fellow winger Luis Sinisterra.

Summer signings Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen all started a contest as recent young teen arrival Darko Gyabi sat on the bench.

Villa bagged the only goal of the game through a second-half penalty converted by Danny Ings but both sides squandered decent chances both before and after the break.

Harrison felt the contest was just what Leeds needed and that facing a side like Villa would greatly aid the Whites in their preparation for the new Premier League campaign.

"It was good," said Harrison.

"It was a great experience being out here playing against a tough side. It challenged us.