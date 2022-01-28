The 25-year-old Elland Road winger raffled off his hat-trick shirt from the Whites 3-2 Premier League victory over West Ham United earlier this month.

Harrison opted to make his match-worn shirt from the London Stadium available in exchange for a charitable donation to enter the draw, in what was a hugely special prize up for grabs in aid of Yorkshire Cancer Research.

It was £10 per entry for supporters via a JustGiving page and the draw was made on Monday to hand out the shirt.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison at Elland Road with Yorkshire Cancer Research representatives and raffle winner Rebekah Sheldon. Pic: Leeds United

Leeds supporter Rebekah Sheldon was the winner picked at random, picking up her prize from Elland Road on Friday afternoon as Harrison handed over a cheque to the club's charity partner in LS11.

Harrison was moved to make sure the money went to the local charity following his own experiences with a young Whites fan and has been taken aback by the support received.

"I've had some unfortunate experiences with cancer and know a few people who have passed away," Harrison told The Yorkshire Evening Post.

"The latest one was a young boy who lived in the Netherlands. His Dad is a massive Leeds fan. He was suffering quite a lot. He had been writing letters to myself and my mum.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison at Elland Road with Yorkshire Cancer Research representatives.. Pic: Leeds United

"We'd been in touch for about two years sending things across. He would send us videos of him playing football back. I admire everything that he and his family have done, they've been through such a tough time.

"When we played Ajax in pre-season we were able to get in touch and I invited him to the game. It was really sad. He had his leg amputated, but you could still see how happy he was as a young boy. It really touched my heart to see that.

"He had been through so much but despite having all of the setbacks he still found a way to remain happy and enjoy football and support Leeds.

"It was really inspiring for me. It was something that touched my heart, so I'm just happy to raise so much money. I wasn't expecting it to be that much. It's incredible. There has been so much support for a good cause and I'm just happy we've raised the money.

"They [Yorkshire Cancer Research] are partners with the club so those two reasons fit nicely. It's a cause I really wanted to give to."

Harrison raised an exact figure of £30,874 for the local charity thanks to over 2,000 separate entries from Leeds fans across the world.

"I couldn't believe it," raffle winner Rebekah said.

"When we got the email I thought it was one of those fake scamming emails. I've never won anything in my life. My Dad has supported Leeds forever. I saw it pop up on Twitter and thought cancer affects everyone. My Grandad passed away from it, so I thought why not enter and donate."

Juliet from Yorkshire Cancer Research said of the money raised: "It's absolutely fantastic that a player from Leeds United is looking to help raise funds for such an important cause.

"It was great to learn about it and even greater to see the figure raised. Our research funds lots of programmes across the region. Some of those are in local communities, reaching those who perhaps otherwise wouldn't go to their cancer scans.

"In Leeds there has been a mobile scanning unit going around different parts of the city. There are lots of different initiatives. This money will be spent where it is most needed.