Fifth-bottom Leeds were seeking a third consecutive league win in Saturday's home clash against the 11th-placed Saints and Harrison fired Jesse Marsch's side into a 29th-minute lead.

Southampton, though, ensured they left Elland Road with a point after England international James Ward-Prowse fired home a trademark free-kick into the top left corner four minutes after the break.

The draw put United eight points clear of the drop zone with seven games left although the four teams below the Whites all have games in hand.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GUIDING THE WAY: Jack Harrison, centre, races off to celebrate after steering home a cross from Raphinha, right, to put Leeds United 1-0 up in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Southampton at Elland Road. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"At this point we have to be grateful for any points," said Harrison to LUTV.

"I think we were definitely hoping for three and I think maybe we deserved three.

"We created some chances in the second half, and the first half as well and I felt like at times we were quite dominant.

"But they are a tough side to play against, they have got a lot of talent as well and they worked us really hard.

"It was a tough match and I think a point is probably fair."

Reflecting on his finish to put Leeds 1-0 up, when prodding home a Raphinha cross, Harrison explained: "The ball was bouncing after a deflection from (Fraser) Forster so I knew I had to keep the ball down.

"The best way to do it was to get my studs over the top of it and just direct it towards goal and fortunately for us it went in."