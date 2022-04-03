Jack Harrison on why Leeds United must be grateful for point despite 'dominating' Southampton
Jack Harrison felt Leeds United probably warranted all three points against Southampton - but said his Whites must be grateful for every point they get in the Premier League run-in.
Fifth-bottom Leeds were seeking a third consecutive league win in Saturday's home clash against the 11th-placed Saints and Harrison fired Jesse Marsch's side into a 29th-minute lead.
Southampton, though, ensured they left Elland Road with a point after England international James Ward-Prowse fired home a trademark free-kick into the top left corner four minutes after the break.
The draw put United eight points clear of the drop zone with seven games left although the four teams below the Whites all have games in hand.
"At this point we have to be grateful for any points," said Harrison to LUTV.
"I think we were definitely hoping for three and I think maybe we deserved three.
"We created some chances in the second half, and the first half as well and I felt like at times we were quite dominant.
"But they are a tough side to play against, they have got a lot of talent as well and they worked us really hard.
"It was a tough match and I think a point is probably fair."
Reflecting on his finish to put Leeds 1-0 up, when prodding home a Raphinha cross, Harrison explained: "The ball was bouncing after a deflection from (Fraser) Forster so I knew I had to keep the ball down.
"The best way to do it was to get my studs over the top of it and just direct it towards goal and fortunately for us it went in."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.