Marcelo Bielsa's side find themselves sat in 17th - just one place above the relegation zone - after 12 games, having won just twice this term.

Injuries have plagued United this year though Leeds will welcome back Raphinha, Rodrigo and Jamie Shackleton this weekend for the trip to Brighton.

A visit to the south coast signals an important run of three games heading into what looks like a tricky December.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. Pic: Getty

Leeds take on the Seagulls this weekend, face Crystal Palace in midweek before the hosting of Brentford a week on Sunday.

Graham Potter's outfit have failed to win any of their last seven top flight games heading into the clash at the Amex stadium. Brighton, though, sit ninth in the standings after an initial strong start to the 2021/22 campaign.

“They’re a really tough side to play against, so we’ll look to control as much as we can and impose ourselves,” Harrison explained ahead of kick-off.

“The way we prepare for every game, we’re always ready for any type of adaptation from our opponents.

“For us it’s about adapting quickly to what they are trying to do, and imposing ourselves and our style of play on the game. We don’t want to just manage them, we have to go both ways.

“We need to make sure they don’t do anything in attack, but once we get possession and we’re attacking, we have to make them work hard to defend.”

Harrison bagged his first assist of the season last week at Tottenham and is looking to build on a strong first half performance in defeat.

“We had a good first half, we felt we played well and dominated quite a lot of the game," he added.

“In the second half they came out flying. They’ve got a lot of talent and organisation in that team, so they made it really difficult to play.

“There’s a lot we can learn from that second half but I think we can take a lot of positives from the first and hopefully we can take that into this weekend against Brighton.

“I don’t think the position in the league reflects the team and how we’ve played so far this season.

“I think we’ve been a bit unlucky with a lot of injuries and in some results at the start of the season we could have had three points instead of a draw.