Jack Harrison declares course of action after Leeds United relegation and defiant drop stance

Leeds approached Sunday’s season finale at home to Tottenham Hotspur sat second-bottom and needing the combination of a victory plus slip ups for both Everton and Leicester City to survive. Leeds, though, fell to a 4-1 defeat on a day when both Everton and Leicester also recorded victories, all of which led to Everton surviving but the Foxes and Whites relegated to the Championship next term.

Harrison netted to temporarily put Leeds back within one goal of Spurs who had established a 2-0 lead through strikes from Harry Kane and Pedro Porro but the visitors quickly hit back with a second Kane strike and Lucas Moura then bagged a fourth Tottenham goal in the 95th minute.

Leeds have ultimately finished five points adrift of safety but Harrison insisted it was “small details” that had let Leeds down and declared that United’s focus must now be on looking ahead to next term.

REPLY: Jack Harrison puts Leeds United back within one goal against Sunday's visitors Tottenham but not for long. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

"It's tough what's really going through my mind at the minute,” said Harrison, speaking post-match. "I think we knew as a team what was on the line. We tried to give our best and the intensity and the aggressiveness that is required in the game is not our downfall really, we always bring that every game. I think just some small details here and there but it was a disappointing game and we just have to look on from here to the future."

Leeds fell behind after just two minutes as Kane netted from Tottenham’s first attack. The Whites entered the half-time interval 1-0 down but again conceded quickly after the restart as Porro put the visitors 2-0 up in the 47th minute.

"These small details that needed to be taken care of weren't and didn't give us the best chance of going forward in the game,” said Harrison, pressed on the damage done by conceding at the start of each half. "But after that we fought hard to try and get back into it but it just wasn't enough."

