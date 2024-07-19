Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack Harrison joined Everton on loan from Leeds United earlier this summer

Everton are reportedly considering a move to make Jack Harrison's loan from Leeds United permanent. After spending last season on loan with Everton, Harrison re-joined the Toffees on loan for a second time last month just before he was due to return to Thorp Arch for the beginning of pre-season.

The winger has been in training with Sean Dyche's side since and he is expected to play a key role for the Merseyside outfit over the course of the Premier League season as Everton look to improve on last season's finish of 15th. Harrison has been joined at Goodison Park by Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye, but it seems the club's business over the remaining month and a half of the window could have a big impact on the 27-year-old.

Everton are pushing to add more signings and they are reported to have an interest in former Leeds man Kalvin Phillips, who has returned to training with Manchester City after his nightmare spell with West Ham United. Phillips is expected to move on one way or another this summer, and it would seem Everton are keen on a loan deal for the England international. Armando Broja from Chelsea is also said to be of interest.

The Toffees are more than aware of the restrictions surrounding loan rules, though, with Premier League clubs limited to just two loans at any one time, and in order to help them add to their squad they are reportedly keen on renegotiating Harrison's loan.

According to Give Me Sport, the club are mulling over the possibility of signing Harrison permanently, in order to free up a loan spot. Such a move would no doubt suit Harrison, who sees himself as a Premier League player and is keen to find stability in the top flight.

It would probably suit Leeds, too, with the club seemingly happy to move on from those who left the club on loan last season. The likes of Marc Roca, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch have since left permanently, while it seems a deal for Rasmus Kristensen to join Eintracht Frankfurt is close to being completed.

It's a fair assumption to make that Leeds would at least be willing to listen to proposals this summer then, with any move potentially set to free up more funds that can be reinvested in Daniel Farke's squad.

Leeds-born Phillips could be the beneficiary of a renegotiated deal, of course, with the midfielder looking for the opportunity for a fresh start with a new club. It's fair to say his time at Man City has not gone as planned, while his loan at West Ham last season saw him pick up huge amounts of criticism and lose his spot in the England squad.

He'll be determined to return to form this season then and the move to work under Dyche might be enough to breathe life into his career.

Everton are also said to be keen on reigniting their interest in Wilfried Gnonto after making an approach for the Italy international last summer. However, Leeds aren't looking to part with any more members of Farke's first-team squad this summer following the departures of Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and others.