Jack Clarke provides 'positive answer' for Leeds United but patience is required, says Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United youngster Jack Clarke may have to remain patient amid calls for a first start at Elland Road with Marcelo Bielsa holding the belief that managing his development is key to a bright future in LS11.

The 17-year-old came on for the final 20 minutes of the 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday lunchtime and made an immediate impact in only his second appearance for the club following his debut against Brentford before the international break.

Leeds United winger Jack Clarke at York City in pre-season.

Clarke earned plaudits for his direct approach and handed Leeds an edge in the closing stages of only Bielsa's second league defeat in charge of United.

The winger, who signed his first professional deal with the club last November, made a name for himself in Carlos Corberan's under-23s side with a string of fine performances and now after making an impact at first team level has sparked talk of a full debut against Ipswich Town on Wednesday evening.

Paul Hurst's men make the trip to West Yorkshire bottom of the table and United, who have won just once in their last five league games, have found the back of the net hard to come by in recent weeks.

Many Whites fans have called for Clarke to be handed his chance against the Tractor Boys but boss Bielsa says a patient approach is required for the best of the youngster.

"I thought about it," Bielsa said of starting Clarke against Town.

"Every time Clarke plays a game he gives positive answers. He is a very young player and he's giving a good answer to the difficulties of the professional game. Because if he plays he plays as a substitute and he plays good, he gives us a positive answer.

"It doesn't mean that he creates by himself a lack of balance in our favour but he brings things to the team.

"I think that the process I'm following with him, which is to put him not as a starter but as a substitute, will give him time and will allow him to improve."