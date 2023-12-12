Jack Clarke makes Leeds United admission upon facing Whites with Sunderland
Ex-Leeds Jack Clarke has reflected on his feeling for the Whites.
Ex-Whites ace Jack Clarke has reflected on his Leeds United feeling upon facing his former side with Sunderland.
Clarke progressed through the Whites Academy before starring for the first team and then making a big move to Tottenham Hotspur from where he eventually switched to Sunderland.
The winger has since dazzled for the Black Cats and faces his former side Leeds in Tuesday night's Championship showdown at the Stadium of Light. Speaking pre-match to Sky Sports, Clarke was asked if he still had lots of Leeds family and friends, if he was in danger of upsetting anyone and smiled: "I'm not trying to upset anybody to be honest!
"I've obviously got a lot of friends and family that are still Leeds and they still hold a place in my heart as well but tonight it is obviously different. It is about us and I'm not trying to upset anybody but hopefully I can win in a Sunderland shirt tonight."