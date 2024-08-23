Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United summer transfer target Jonathan Rowe has issued an apology to Norwich City supporters following the completion of his move to French side Olympique de Marseille.

The 21-year-old England youth international has signed an initial loan deal with the Ligue 1 club which will be made permanent for a fee believed to be £13.5 million next summer.

Leeds were engaged in talks with Norwich with a view to signing the wide attacker but their interest was trumped by Marseille's package and proposal.

Rowe subsequently withdrew from the Canaries' season opener against Oxford United, much to the dismay of new head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup and the club's supporters, in what many perceived was a decision to force Norwich’s hand and push through a transfer.

The player wrote on social media after completing the switch: "Dear Canaries, I don't know where to start. These last few weeks have been difficult for me. Not just because of how I let the team down, but because of how I've let you down. I apologise. It was uncharacteristic of myself & I totally understand the reaction. I envisioned my departure from Norwich being completely different to this, as we've had an amazing relationship over the years.

"From a young boy coming through the academy, to a young man stepping out with the first team at Carrow Road, it's been a journey! It feels emotional to be leaving, as NCFC has become my family. I've shared an enormous amount of good memories here, and suffered bad moments too. But that's the beauty of football, the highs & the lows!

"As I progress into a new exciting part of my life, I wanted to come on here to say a massive thank you to everyone I've come across during my time at the club. To past & present players, I've made friends and memories for life. To the staff in the academy & first team, thank you for all the guidance and valuable support, & most importantly, thank you to the fans. I'm so proud, blessed & grateful to have a club like Norwich be apart of me forever. Love, JR27."

Leeds have instead moved to bring in Almeria winger Largie Ramazani in a deal which could rise to £10 million if all future payments and add-ons are triggered.