Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has launched a huge outburst in defending his Uruguay players following an ugly exit from the Copa America.

Bielsa’s team took on Colombia in the competition’s semi-finals but fell to a 1-0 defeat which ended with Uruguay’s players clashing with Colombian fans in the aftermath.

Bielsa, though, speaking ahead of Sunday’s third-place play-off against Jesse Marsch’s Canada side, slammed tournament organisers for failing to protect players as he hit out at ‘the accumulation of unfair things’ at the tournament in the USA.

A fuming Bielsa said: “You know whose responsibility it is to protect the fans in the stands. You have to ask me whether the players have received an apology from those responsible for safeguarding security.

"The players reacted as any human being would have done if they saw that there was no escape or prevention and they were attacking their wife, mother, a baby.

"What should they do?... Nobody wants to see a violent reaction, but you have to look at what a reaction is in response to.

"The crux of the matter is not whether the guys acted justifiably. They had no choice but to react like that.

"That is why I am rebelling, because I don't want to put myself in this position because one acts in fear and is constantly threatened.

"I've had enough. This outburst is because of the accumulation of unfair things - pointing the finger at the referees, saying that the pitches are perfect - and all the lies that have been told here.

"They say the training pitches are perfect but Bolivia could not train. I have all the photos that prove that they are all lies. This is a plague of liars."