Swansea City head coach Luke Williams said he could have no complaints with the match officials after Leeds United defeated his side 4-3 at the Swansea.com Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds' third and fourth goals were the subject of marginal offside calls by the team of match officials, both of which were proven to be correct, as Manor Solomon and Willy Gnonto completed the comeback.

Swansea supporters and players, who had not yet received the benefit of a replay, reacted angrily to the concessions, but boss Williams said there was 'no point being frustrated' when the officials had ruled correctly.

"Not offside. I've been told," Williams responded to a question in his post-match press conference. "They were marginal but onside. That's top level football. They can play on very fine margins and still not make mistakes.

"Playing with speed and precision is very difficult. The actions are just right. No point being frustrated by the officials when they got it right."

The 43-year-old was gracious in defeat, adding he was looking forward to sitting down with Leeds manager Daniel Farke to receive some feedback on how his team played.

"Look forward to having a chat with Daniel and hopefully get some feedback. He's somebody I respect a lot, been involved in promotions from this division," he added.

Swansea remain in the bottom half of the Championship but Williams was encouraged by his team's ability to go toe-to-toe with table-topping Leeds and believes the Swans can find a way into the top half of the division before long.

Leeds went top of the table with their victory in South Wales, for the first time since back in March when the Whites momentarily topped the division's standings ahead of eventual automatic promotion winners Leicester City and Ipswich Town.