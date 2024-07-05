'I've always felt' - Joe Rodon on permanent Leeds United switch and exciting next season verdict
Joe Rodon has delivered an exciting Leeds United next season verdict in saluting his permanent switch to the Whites from Tottenham Hotspur.
Wales international centre-back Rodon joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Spurs last summer and continually impressed for Daniel Farke’s side at the heart of the defence.
Rodon and Leeds saw their season end in heart-breaking fashion through defeat to Southampton in the Wembley play-off final, after which Rodon returned back to parent club Tottenham.
Amid a raft of interest in the defender, Spurs then took up the option to extend Rodon’s contract by another year but Leeds beat off Premier League competition to sign the 26-year-old defender for £10m on a four-year deal.
Rodon appeared to settle in quickly upon last season’s loan spell and the defender confirmed that impression upon taking to his Instagram page as he saluted his permanent switch and looked ahead to a “big” new campaign.
“So happy to be back at this great club!” wrote Rodon. “I’ve always felt at home here and I’m looking forward to a big season.”
Saying his goodbyes to Spurs in a separate post, Rodon put: “A huge thank you to everyone at Spurs. It was a pleasure to play for the club with such great teammates and I would like to thank the fans for the support they showed me throughout my time here. Now it’s time for a new adventure.”
