Ivan Toney reveals how Leeds United got unlucky with key, rare aspect of Brentford defeat

Brentford's hat-trick hero Ivan Toney has revealed how Leeds United got unlucky with a key aspect of Saturday's 5-2 hiding at the Bees - but said his stellar performance showed just what he can d

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 10:36 am

Toney fired Thomas Frank's side ahead from the penalty spot and then gave the hosts a 2-0 cushion when sending a rasping direct free-kick into the top right corner two minutes before the break.

Toney, though, has revealed that his free-kicks have been rather different in training but that he got it right when it mattered most, much to the delight of himself and his previously frustrated team mates.

“The free-kick, I’ve been practicing them in training," said 26-year-old Toney to brentfordfc.com

MENACE: Brentford striker Ivan Toney is brought down by Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra for a penalty which put the Bees on their way to a 5-2 victory against the Whites. Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images.

"All the boys have been getting on to me. I think we’ve lost six or seven balls from me skying them!

"When it mattered on the pitch, I put it in the back of the net. That’s what I’m here to do.

“I think I showed what I’m capable of.

“The penalty, I try my best to compose myself and put it in the back of the net and I did that.

“The third one, I think there was about 20,000 screaming shoot!

"You’ve got to compose yourself in those positions and thankfully

"I chipped it into the back of the net. You’ve got to relax and shoot when the time is right.”

Toney also explained his sucking the thumb celebration after his opener.

“There’s a baby on the way!" said the striker.

"I forgot to do it for my last celebration [at Fulham] so I’m glad I did it today.”

