Leeds’ stunning comeback against O’Neil’s side has lifted the Whites to 12th in the Premier League table, opening up a four-point cushion between themselves and the bottom three. However, Gary O’Neil, currently in caretaker charge of the Cherries following Scott Parker’s sacking earlier this season, believes his side were deserving of something from the game.

Speaking during his post-match press conference, O’Neil cut a sullen figure, stating: “If we talk factually without emotion, I think we were the better team.

“To come away to Leeds, to be that [the better team] is tough and to suffer a setback in the first or second minute, whatever it was, to put in a display like the boys did was impressive. But you can't walk away from it with no points having played like that. I mean, it's unacceptable,” he added.

Gary O'Neil witnessed his side squander a 3-1 lead at Elland Road on Saturday (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"Leeds really struggled with us, really struggled, I don’t think they caused us any problems,” O’Neil said, referring to the period in the match where Bournemouth held a two-goal lead over the hosts.

"We should’ve been 4-1 up at half-time, two huge moments. Just don't defend basic situations well enough and then the rest of the hard work goes down the drain.”