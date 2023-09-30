Watch more of our videos on Shots!

USA international captain Adams departed Leeds earlier this summer to join Premier League side Bournemouth but signed for the Cherries as he continued his comeback from a hamstring injury. The midfielder finally made his Bournemouth debut as a second-half substitute in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at Stoke City but Adams missed Saturday’s league hosting of Arsenal, after which boss Andoni Iraola revealed news of a fresh hamstring injury.

Iraola told the Daily Echo: “I don’t know what to call it, a setback, but he is not feeling well. He has been out for a lot of time, so we have to reassess, to reset, to take the good decisions, thinking in everything.

