'It's true' - Departed Leeds United international star facing new spell out after fresh setback

Former Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is facing a fresh spell out due to a new setback.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 30th Sep 2023, 18:31 BST
USA international captain Adams departed Leeds earlier this summer to join Premier League side Bournemouth but signed for the Cherries as he continued his comeback from a hamstring injury. The midfielder finally made his Bournemouth debut as a second-half substitute in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at Stoke City but Adams missed Saturday’s league hosting of Arsenal, after which boss Andoni Iraola revealed news of a fresh hamstring injury.

Iraola told the Daily Echo: “I don’t know what to call it, a setback, but he is not feeling well. He has been out for a lot of time, so we have to reassess, to reset, to take the good decisions, thinking in everything.

“It is true that he is going to be out for some time, for sure. I think it’s the same area. I couldn’t tell you if it’s exactly the same point, but it’s true that it’s his hamstring that he is not feeling well."

