Leeds United winger Daniel James. Pic: LUFC

The Whites landed long-time target James on summer deadline day from arch rivals Manchester United in a deal worth in the region of £25million.

Leeds have admired the 23-year-old winger since his time at Swansea City in the Championship - when United saw a deal to sign him in January 2019 fall through at the final hour with James at Elland Road having completed paperwork and a medical.

United, though, have moved quickly to acquire the wide man after the Red Devils made him available in the last 48 hours, unveiling their new signing at the second attempt earlier today in LS11.

“I’m glad everything’s over the line and I’m excited to move forward," James told Sky Sports after putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind for me, bit of a crazy time, but I’m here now and grateful that the club still believed in me from that time two-and-a-half years ago.

"I’m happy to be here and can’t wait to play in front of these fans.

“It’s all happened in the last day or two, very quick. I got my head around it and this is where I wanted to be moving forward.

"For me, for my football career, it’s the right decision. It’s time to move on career-wise and I’m looking forward to it.

"Don't get me wrong, I had an unbelievable time [at Manchester United], I made great friends, the staff were amazing to me and so were the fans, but for me, it's time to move on career-wise and just to move forward, so yeah I'm looking forward to it.

"I'm a different player and a different person. I'd only played half-a-season when I nearly signed here last time, but I've now got games under my belt at the top level and I'd like to think I can add something here."

Asked about Marcelo Bielsa's belief in wanting to sign him once again, he said: "He’s a top manager who’s respected round the world. He’s one of the big reasons I’m here today.

"Just because he likes you doesn't mean you’ll play every week."