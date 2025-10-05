Star leaps to Leeds United defence after Whites setback with defiant message

Published 5th Oct 2025, 16:31 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2025, 16:37 BST
A Leeds United star has issued a defiant Whites message after the club’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Whites star Dominic Calvert-Lewin has come out swinging in defence of a Leeds United record after Saturday’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Daniel Farke’s Whites lined up for the weekend’s Premier League visit of Spurs having not lost at Elland Road in over a year but the run was finally ended as Thomas Frank’s side subjected Leeds to a 2-1 defeat.

Calvert-Lewin, though, insists that one loss to a very good Tottenham side does not change Elland Road being a “fortress” for his side.

“It’s not to say that”

Speaking post match to TNT Sports, Calvert-Lewin was asked what the defeat meant for the home record and declared: “Obviously we're aware of the run that we are on and this is the Premier League and there's good teams in the Premier League so we expected to come up against some tough opposition.

"But it's not to say that Elland Road is still not a fortress and it's still a strong place for us to play going forward."

