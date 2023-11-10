Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rival forward has issued a Leeds United "fear" warning and highlighted a recent result to support his team's Whites mindset must.

Plymouth Argyle winger Morgan Whittaker sits joint-fourth in the Championship's top scorer charts with a haul of seven goals for newly-promoted Plymouth who face Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off.

Whittaker says he will fulfill a long-held aim in stepping out at Elland Road to face a side that the 22-year-old has outlined a deep respect for, hailing Daniel Farke's outfit as a Premier League team.

Whittaker, though, has warned about the dangers of being too fearful of Leeds and highlighted his side's surprise recent 6-2 blitz of Norwich City as inspiration heading to Leeds United's famous home.

Whittaker told Plymouth's official website: “You’ve got to respect Leeds but not be too fearful of them, otherwise we'll get sucked into the atmosphere and it'll be a hard afternoon.

"You've got to go there, play your own game. When the smaller team goes to the bigger team and gives too much respect, then it's over before it starts. We've got to respect them, but take the game to them at the same time.

“You have to respect them because they are a Premier League side. Against Leicester they were really, really good, but the thing about the Championship is that anyone can beat anyone. No-one would have thought Norwich would have happened for us, so we've got to take that mindset into Leeds.

“As a player, these are the games you want to play in, 100%. And for me, it's a stadium I've always wanted to play at. With the crowd and the atmosphere, as a player, you want to play in these games.