Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca is eyeing a late Foxes advantage in the Championship’s automatic promotion race upon running the rule over recent Leeds United and Ipswich Town results.

Maresca’s former runaway leaders have lost their last two games, results which have led to the Foxes falling back to second place with just two points separating the division’s top three.

Maresca, though, says it’s no coincidence that Leicester, third-placed Leeds and new leaders Ipswich Town have all dropped points in recent weeks at a time when so many other Championship rivals all have plenty to play for.

Leicester, who have a game in hand on both Ipswich and Leeds, play first this weekend with Saturday’s lunchtime hosting of West Brom, ahead of which Maresca hopes his side have an advantage equating to an extra man by playing at home. Three of Leicester’s final four games are at the King Power.

“It’s not random that in the last two games we have lost, Leeds got just one point, Ipswich got just two points,” said Maresca, as quoted by Leicestershire Live.