Hailed as one of Leeds’ smartest purchases of recent times, Ilan Meslier has hardly put a foot wrong since arriving at Elland Road in the summer of 2019.

The shot-stopper boasts talent and self-assurance by the bucketload and, at just 21 years old, Meslier surely has a bright future ahead of him.

The Frenchman never goes long without an opportunity to prove himself, with Marcelo Bielsa’s all-out attacking style leaving Meslier vulnerable to more than his fair share of shots.

This has been especially true this season since, beset by a string of injuries, the Whites’ back line hasn’t exactly been watertight in their opening games.

With Robin Koch and Diego Llorente out to injury, it looked nigh-on disastrous when Pascal Struijk was handed, perhaps unjustly, a three-game suspension for his tackle on Harvey Elliott when Liverpool visited Elland Road.

By playing squad members out of position and blooding youngsters, Bielsa has muddled through, but the improvisation has meant a barrage of shots to face for the Whites’ goalkeeper, who has already made 27 saves.

When quizzed on his performances this season, Meslier revealed that he has no doubts about his contribution so far.

"Honestly for this moment I am happy," Meslier told BBC Radio Leeds."I made some good saves and I try to help the team.

“But it’s not enough," he added.

Having kept a clean sheet for roughly one game in every three Premier League clashes last season, the young player is yet to go a game without conceding after six matches.

"When I concede all the time, a goal every game, it’s difficult," Meslier said.

"We have to keep pushing and try to score more goals and try not to concede goals because I want to make a lot of clean sheets."

