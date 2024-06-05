'It's been easy' - Leeds United teen discusses breakthrough and club advice after dressing room promotion
The 17-year-old Leeds midfielder could become the youngest player to debut for the Welsh national team since club-mate Ethan Ampadu back in 2017, if given the nod, most probably from the bench, during Wales' next two fixtures.
Crew does not turn 18 until later this month, after Wales' friendly outings against fellow UEFA sides Gibraltar and Slovakia.
Should he make an appearance in either fixture, he will become the eleventh-youngest player to make his debut for Wales in the country's international history, just behind the likes of Harry Wilson, Ampadu, Gareth Bale, Ryan Giggs and Aaron Ramsey.
Speaking ahead of Wales' game on Thursday, Crew has described his breakthrough at international level and the journey from captaining the country's Under-17 squad at last summer's European Championships, to a maiden senior call-up within the space of a year.
"Probably the best news I've had so far regarding my footballing career," he said. "It's a massive achievement and a really proud moment for me and my family.
"It's been easy, because of the boys. They've helped me settle in really well and I've enjoyed the training. I've enjoyed the bit away from football. Really enjoying it so far."
Crew has been sought-after at international level, both by Wales and England, for whom he also qualifies for. The FAW (Football Association of Wales) have been keen to integrate the Leeds youngster into the senior setup with a view to cap-tying the ex-Cardiff City scholar in a competitive fixture further down the line.
Leeds' Welsh contingent has grown quite considerably over the past two years, with no fewer than five representatives in Page's squad this time around, although that has shrunk to three with the withdrawal of loanee pair Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts.
Crew says the words of advice from his more senior club-mates, each of whom currently situated around the 50-cap mark for their country, has helped him settle into the group.
"They just said, 'go there, enjoy it, show the other lads why you got the call up'. They made it very easy coming in as well."
On his family's reaction to the call-up, Crew added: "They were very excited, especially my grandad, massive Welsh fan, so he was over the moon.
"To put the shirt on, wear the badge on your chest, it's a great privilege that every Welsh person would love to do.
"Obviously, I'd love to make my debut and then be in and around the squad, start playing games and really be one of them senior players one day."
Wales face Gibraltar in the Algarve on Thursday, June 6 before travelling to Trnava in Slovakia for a fixture against the Eastern European nation on June 9. Leeds man Ampadu is expected to captain the side in both fixtures due to the absence of Aaron Ramsey and Ben Davies.
