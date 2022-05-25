But the head coach believes the club already has people in place who can help unlock Elland Road’s potential.

Marsch was due to meet with Victor Orta on Tuesday for discussions on the summer recruitment and squad building for the 2022/23 Premier League season. That, and some respite from the tension and pressure of a relegation battle the Whites ultimately won, were on his agenda this week ahead of a summer that will, inevitably, bring change.

“We all need to take a little break; we’ve earned it,” he said.

“It’s been a stressful time but we’re going to have a meeting in the next couple of days and we’re going to talk about how to build this roster and continue to build this club in a way that we want to represent moving forward.

“I think there’s still so much potential and teams always change, that’s a fact, but from the academy all the way up, we need to focus on the infrastructure and maximise the potential of what we can become every day. Now we have an opportunity to do that.”

Marsch had already spoken to Orta about the work that needs to take place in the upcoming transfer window but the vast majority of his energy was required by the immediate problem presenting itself upon his arrival - safety. Now that Leeds can look at a completed league table showing them in 17th position, three points clear of the drop zone thanks to that dramatic 2-1 win at Brentford on Sunday, Marsch has a wide variety of tasks in front of him.

Liaising with Orta to ensure the incoming players fit the profile, arranging a pre-season that will not only return the squad to full fitness but impress on them the exact style the head coach wants to employ - one that must offer entertainment if fans are to be kept on board - and shaping his backroom staff will all top the list.

ALMOST EVERYTHING - Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch sees a huge job ahead this summer to move the club closer to the future he can see. Pic: Getty

“It’s almost been a BAND-AID project, more than it has been a project about style of play and identity and developing an academy,” he said.

“There’s so much to do. I think we’ve started the process and invested in each other and what we have from a resource and people perspective but I think we’re just scratching the surface of the potential of what we want to become.