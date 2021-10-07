MADE IN LEEDS - Leeds United forward Sam Greenwood got a touch on Cody Drameh's cross before Lewis Bate struck the ball home for England Under 20s at Chesterfield. Pic: Getty

The midfielder, who joined the Whites from Chelsea in the summer, finished off a move that involved all three of Leeds' representatives in Andy Edwards' side as they drew 1-1 with the Italians.

Daniel Maldini, son of AC Milan and Italy legend Paulo, gave the visitors a first half lead before Drameh stormed down the right and sent in a cross that Sam Greenwood attempted to control, the ball falling kindly for Bate to fire in the equaliser.

"I loved it," said Bate.

"Scoring for England, it's my first goal for them so it's a special feeling. We didn't get the win but I think we deserved it. I enjoyed it.

"Cody running down the right as usual, I've been playing with him for a while now so I know to make the box when he's running because I know it's coming in. I'm surprised Sam didn't score it to be fair but it's fallen to me and I've slotted it away.

"Having Cody and Sam in the England team is great, we all know how each other play."

England took their time to settle, Italy making life difficult in the opening stages by packing the midfield area and preventing Bate and Jensen Weir from getting on the ball.

But as the first half went on Bate in particular grew into it and started to pull the strings.

"It was tough," he said.

"The first 10 minutes they were all over us. It was tough playing in midfield for me and Jensen but then the game opened up, we started getting on the ball and pushing it out wide. They made it compact in midfield but in the end we sussed them out. The second half we started playing our way and I think we deserved the win."