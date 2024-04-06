Robins complimented Leeds' resources and their ability to hurt teams during his post-match press conference at the Coventry Building Society Arena after seeing off the Whites 2-1 on Saturday afternoon. Coventry inflicted Leeds' first defeat of 2024 despite a late onslaught by Farke's side, who were ultimately unable to force an equaliser and consequently slip to third in the Championship table due to results elsewhere.

Former Manchester United player Robins applauded his team's application of the gameplan against a formidable Leeds side which welcomed Bulgarian international Ilia Gruev back into the starting line-up and counted Wales' Connor Roberts and Willy Gnonto - Italy's youngest ever goalscorer - as second half substitutions.

"You come up against a top team with top players, with pace, with power, with quality, with know-how, they attack that you speed," Robins said. "Firstly, I thought we defended pretty well where you have to, I think we slashed at one or two things during the game but mostly we were pretty good and calm. When we were calm we got a bit more control and a little bit more of the ball. Second half we were without it a lot more than in the first half as we started to tire and then they made changes and bring full international players onto the field.

Robins also had plaudits for Farke's individual changes during the second half, which he feels made the game more difficult to control from the home side's perspective.

"You need a little bit of a cushion against them, we didn't mean to drop in and drop away, we needed to try and engage them a little bit higher up the field but they made some smart changes really. Connor Roberts, really attacking threat, bring Kamara off and put Gray into midfield and Gruev who's come back into the side today, Gnonto's on the bench - it's a joke, really, the squad's unbelievable. But we managed to block things off for the most part.

"Milan [van Ewijk] has dealt with Summerville as well as anybody I've seen this season because he's a real live wire, unbelievable quality and then the one time he gets inside and it's going in, Jake Bidwell is there to clear off the line with a diving header - it's just a joke, ridiculous, fantastic. So, they deserve it for the work-rate."