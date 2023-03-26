The 19-year-old Leeds forward was substituted midway through the first half as Italy eventually ran out 2-0 winners. Gnonto received treatment on his right ankle but was unable to continue and made his way off the pitch without assistance, replaced by Vincenzo Grifo at Stadium Ta' Qali.

Speaking after the game, Italy boss Roberto Mancini said: “Gnonto is dealing with a sprain, I hope it is nothing to worry about.”

In addition, the former Manchester City coach said: “These are matches where you have everything to lose and they get ugly. Not pleasant ones. We did some good things and some less, but it was important to win. We could have scored a few more goals, but these matches are a bit strange."

Gnonto will return to Leeds as planned where he will be assessed by the club’s medical staff ahead of this weekend’s fixture against Arsenal.