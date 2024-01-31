Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's key promotion rivals set to lose star player to European giants with huge fee

European heavyweights are reportedly closing in on a move for a star from Leeds United's key promotion rivals.

By Lee Sobot
Published 31st Jan 2024, 08:10 GMT
Juventus are reportedly closing in on a January swoop for a star from one of Leeds United's biggest Championship promotion rivals.

Argentinian youth international midfielder Carlos Alcaraz joined Southampton from Racing Club for more than £11m in January of last year and the 21-year-old signed a new five-year-deal with the club last October.

Alcaraz, though, has fallen behind Stuart Armstrong in the Saints pecking order which was led to limited game time and Juventus are now reportedly closing in on a deadline week swoop for the Argentine attacking midfielder.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday evening that an official bid had been submitted to Southampton of a loan plus buy option clause 'higher than £35m' which was not mandatory.

Alcaraz has made 23 league appearances for Southampton this term, scoring three goals and bagging one assist, but the Argentine has started just one of his side's last nine league games.