Juventus are reportedly closing in on a January swoop for a star from one of Leeds United's biggest Championship promotion rivals.

Argentinian youth international midfielder Carlos Alcaraz joined Southampton from Racing Club for more than £11m in January of last year and the 21-year-old signed a new five-year-deal with the club last October.

Alcaraz, though, has fallen behind Stuart Armstrong in the Saints pecking order which was led to limited game time and Juventus are now reportedly closing in on a deadline week swoop for the Argentine attacking midfielder.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday evening that an official bid had been submitted to Southampton of a loan plus buy option clause 'higher than £35m' which was not mandatory.