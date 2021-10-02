Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster. Pic: Getty

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa saw his side earn their first Premier League victory of the new campaign at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Diego Llorente's 18th minute strike was enough to hand all three points to the hosts, who dominated the encounter throughout.

Watford were well beaten on an afternoon where Leeds could've won by far more - missing chances through Rodrigo, Raphinha and Daniel James before substitute Tyler Roberts struck the bar in the closing stages.

There was, though, a controversial moment for the visitors in the second half as they saw a goal ruled out from a set-piece.

United stopper Illan Melsier failed to claim a ball in and it hit defender Liam Cooper before settling in the back of the net.

Referee Simon Hooper blew his whistle for a tangle the Leeds skipper had with substitute Christian Kabasele amid protests and United were relatively untroubled afterwards.

"I thought if we would have [equalised] it would have been papering over the cracks," Foster said post-match.

"We were very poor today. We didn't have a shot on target, so can't expect to come away with anything. They were very sharp and worked their socks off but if you allow them to do that it's going to be a long day."

Asked about the disallowed goal, he added: "If that goal had been given it would have been very unjust to the overall picture.

"I think we're a better team than what we are showing. We were very poor - miles away from it. We haven't had a shot on target and didn't lay a glove on them.

"We picked up a few niggles today so we need to assess it on Monday but the international break sometimes can be a blessing in disguise to refresh your mind."