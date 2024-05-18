'It won't matter' - Leeds United fans on Norwich romp, Wembley play-off final and £10m boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are heading for the Championship play-off final with a massive spring in their step – and so too are the club’s fans.

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Thursday night’s brilliant second leg swatting of Norwich City including a timely £10m boost and early thoughts about next weekend’s visit to Wembley.

NEIL GREWER

An almost perfect performance and a perfect night for the supporters. Leeds started brightly and Crysencio Summerville blasted over but on seven minutes Ilia Gruev scored directly from a free-kick – yes, direct from a free kick – what a time to score your first goal for Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TIMELY BOOST: The display of £10m forward Joel Piroe, pictured doubling Leeds United's advantage in Thursday night's 4-0 romp against Norwich City in the Elland Road play-offs semi-final second leg. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Then on 20 minutes a long, deep Willy Gnonto cross was headed past a hesitant keeper by Joel Piroe – another player needing a goal. The stars were aligning. Cue the one blemish on the performance as Josh Sargant ran clear facing Illan Meslier one on one, but the Frenchman pulled off a tremendous save – a real turning point as from then on Meslier was a virtual spectator.

Another crowd wish was granted when Georginio Rutter blasted in from close range with his weaker foot. A scoreline of 3-0 at the break then became 4-0 midway through the second half with Summerville passing Junior Firpo’s short pass into the net and Wembley became reality.

In truth it should have been a greater margin of victory The crowd support was magnificent and post game celebrations fantastic – what a night.

Men of the match: All 11 starters, Daniel Farke, the referee and the crowd.

ANDY RHODES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the collapse at the end of the regular season, who could have predicted a result like that? Leeds were unrecognisable from the team that limped through April, putting Norwich City to the sword in comfortable fashion.

In fact, it looked like the Whites were looking to exercise more than just their play-off demons. The first half had it all, Ilia Gruev’s first goal, a rare goal direct from a free-kick, Joel Piroe looking every bit like the £10m striker we signed and Georginio Rutter finding the net. It all came together for a night under the Elland Road lights that will live long in the memory.

Several players rediscovered their form when it was needed most including Rutter, who looked like his old self again. Now, Daniel Farke’s side must do it all again at Wembley. If they can maintain that level of performance under the famous arch, the drama of the last couple of months will soon be forgotten.

Man of the match: Joel Piroe.

DAVID WATKINS

Wow! The only question I have after that is: “Where have we been hiding that performance these last few weeks?”. This was the Leeds United we were able to admire for the first three months of 2024, pacey, high and aggressive press, clinical in front of goal and a defence always on its toes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every single player was on it for every minute they were on the pitch and we simply blew Norwich away, much as we blew their East Anglian neighbours away back in December. Finally, after stuttering for weeks, we found our mojo again and with Elland Road rocking it was a night that will live long in the memory.

One more performance like this, at Wembley, and it won’t matter who we face, no team could live with us. The early goal helped set the scene and for it to come from Ilia Gruev from a set piece, almost sort of suggested we’d found the reset button. A second, a fine striker’s goal from Joel Piroe then confirmed it. We did switch off once, but Illan Meslier came to the rescue and then it was one way traffic.

Truth be told, this could have been a seven or eight-goal blitz, perhaps should have been if not for the heroics of Angus Gunn. Men of the match: The whole of the starting XI!

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds stormed to the play-off final at Wembley with a resounding 4-0 win over Norwich City. To say it was incredible by Leeds is not giving credit where it is due. Leeds were at it from the first minute and their reward was an opening goal from Ilia Gruev who beat Angus Gunn with a free-kick. Willy Gnonto then fed Joel Piroe to make it 2-0 to send Leeds fans into dreamland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illan Meslier saved superbly from Josh Sargent when the striker was through on goal before Leeds put the game out of Norwich’s reach when Junior Firpo’s ball into the area found Crysencio Summerville whose touch found Georginio Rutter and he finished superbly.

Leeds could have doubled their lead in the second half but Gunn denied Piroe (twice) and Summerville before Rutter got behind the Norwich rearguard and Summerville finished the contest. It’s pretty hard to put into words how good this performance was.

From Meslier to Piroe they played like their lives depended on it. If we can turn on another performance like Thursday night, a return to the Premier League might not be far away. Thanks lads. An amazing night at Elland Road.

Men of the match: Every single player in a white shirt.

MIKE GILL

Growing background noise from fans, the media and other ‘experts’ called for change. The voices said ‘start Mateo Joseph, rest Georginio Rutter, rest Joel Piroe, rest Willy Gnonto'. Even Ilan Meslier’s place in the side was questioned by some bright sparks. Daniel Farke was having none of it. He stuck to his principles and started with his first choice attacking team. His selections were justified before a noisy Elland Road crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ilia Gruev’s surprise first goal from a smartly taken free-kick started the party after seven minutes. Thirteen minutes later, United were 2-0 ahead as Joel Piroe headed home Willy Gnonto’s cross after screaming for the ball. Josh Sargent found himself free with just Meslier to beat but the Frenchman made himself big and blocked the danger.

This seemed to deflate Norwich and the Canaries failed to lift themselves from the floor of the cage and didn’t trouble United again. Georginio Rutter smashed one in off the crossbar just before half-time and Elland Road was rocking. The second half brought another string of near misses but it was poetic justice that Crysencio Summerville sealed the deal halfway through the second period.