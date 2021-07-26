Nethermoor Park. Pic: YEP

The non-league Nethermoor Park outfit will host the top flight Whites tomorrow night (19.30) in front of a sold out crowd in LS20.

It will be Marcelo Bielsa s first opportunity to see his players in competitive action since the summer break ahead of what is a busy week of games for Leeds as their preparations for the upcoming season jump up a notch.

The Lions, though, are well into their pre-season fixtures and will take to the pitch for the sixth time before the beginning of the new National League North campaign.

United will split Bielsa's playing squad across four games this week with Blackburn Rovers, Fleetwood Town and Real Betis all set to face the Whites.

Leeds will also face Dutch giants Ajax in Amsterdam a week tomorrow at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Local side Guiseley will offer the opening opposition to Leeds and are looking to learn lessons from their counterparts.

Co-managers Marcus Bignot and Russ O'Neill saw their team lose 2-0 to Gainsborough Trinity at the weekend and face a tough test bouncing back on home soil.

Club captain Bencherif, though, is hopeful that his team-mates can step up in the face of Premier League foe.

"That is exactly it. We have emphasised this year we need more leaders in the squad," Bencherif told the club's official website.

"We have a young team but some of them are starting to get to an age where we are looking to have four or five leaders in the team in different lines to drive us forward.